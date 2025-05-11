KRGV kicking off KRGV Cares Closet campaign

KRGV is seeking the public’s help in making children at South Texas Health System Children's Hospital feel more comfortable during their stay.

Monday, May 12, marks the start of the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

As part of the campaign, you can donate to KRGV so that we can use all those donations to purchase toys and other items children need in the hospital.

Click here for more information, and to donate online.