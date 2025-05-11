KRGV kicking off KRGV Cares Closet campaign
KRGV is seeking the public’s help in making children at South Texas Health System Children's Hospital feel more comfortable during their stay.
Monday, May 12, marks the start of the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.
As part of the campaign, you can donate to KRGV so that we can use all those donations to purchase toys and other items children need in the hospital.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County agency offering more disaster relief assistance
-
KRGV kicking off KRGV Cares Closet campaign
-
UTRGV School of Medicine commencement ceremony celebrates class of 2025
-
UTRGV announces plans to buy The Monitor's McAllen location
-
Second suspect arraigned in connection with aggravated robbery in Mission