KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund raises nearly $35K for victims of Laguna Heights tornado

KRGV Channel 5 News is thanking all those who donated to the KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund for donating nearly $35,000 to those impacted by the May 13 tornado in Laguna Heights.

In the last two weeks, viewers raised $34,655.29 cents.

The money will go to the Point Isabel Independent School District, who have identified students and families who were impacted by the tornado. The funds will be distributed to those most in need.