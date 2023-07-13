x

La Entrevista: El equipo de baile de RGV Vipers invita a la comunidad a formar parte de sus audiciones

July 13, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, le dimos la bienvenida a la representante de RGV Vipers Dance Team, Juanita Maldonado, quien nos visita para hablar acerca del equipo de baile e invitar a que las personas elegibles a que participen en las audiciones.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

