La Entrevista: Estreno de documental mostrando la vida de los migrantes en Estados Unidos

3 hours 58 minutes 1 second ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 2:33 PM May 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Nos visita Julio Cesar González, fotógrafo, y Edith González, videógrafo. Nos comparte sobre su trayectoria como fotógrafo y videógrafo local, así como de su más reciente documental sobre la vida migrante en Estados Unidos.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

