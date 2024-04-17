La Entrevista: Fundación 'Make-A-Wish' presenta sus próximos eventos en el Valle
Erica de la Cruz, representante de la fundación 'Make-A-Wish' del Valle del Río Grande, vista las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los diferentes eventos que realizarán este mes en favor de la comunidad infantil.
Ubicación del evento: 1801 S 2nd St Suite 405, McAllen, TX 78503
Contacto telefónico: (956) 686-9474
Para más información, puedes ingresar al siguiente enlace.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
