La Entrevista: Fundación 'Make-A-Wish' presenta sus próximos eventos en el Valle

4 hours 25 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 17 2024 Apr 17, 2024 April 17, 2024 2:14 PM April 17, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Erica de la Cruz, representante de la fundación 'Make-A-Wish' del Valle del Río Grande, vista las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los diferentes eventos que realizarán este mes en favor de la comunidad infantil.

Ubicación del evento: 1801 S 2nd St Suite 405, McAllen, TX 78503

Contacto telefónico: (956) 686-9474

Para más información, puedes ingresar al siguiente enlace.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

