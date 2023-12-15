La Entrevista: Lucky Locks ofrece extensiones llamativas
La propietaria de Lucky Locks, Miriam Marchan, ofrece servicios de extensiones de cabello con destellos de seda no dañinos.
Marchan nos explica sobre este tipo de extensiones de cabello y los diferentes estilos que ella puede hacer.
