x

La Entrevista: Lucky Locks ofrece extensiones llamativas

3 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 5:30 PM December 15, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

La propietaria de Lucky Locks, Miriam Marchan, ofrece servicios de extensiones de cabello con destellos de seda no dañinos.

Marchan nos explica sobre este tipo de extensiones de cabello y los diferentes estilos que ella puede hacer. 

¡Haga su cita a través de Instagram! 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days