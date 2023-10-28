x

La Entrevista: Mark's 956 Beef Jerky

By: Paulina Marin

En Al Mediodía Valle, Mark Villarreal, el dueño de Mark's 956 Beef Jerky informa acerca de su negocio y como funciona el proceso para preparar el 'beef jerky' más delicioso del Valle.

Villarreal vende su carne jerky localmente, pero también por envío si es necesario. Está hecho con 100% de carne de res hecha fina y crujiente con muchos sabores.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

