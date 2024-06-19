x

La Entrevista: Pastelería ofrece mesas de postres y snacks para eventos

Wednesday, June 19 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Clarissa Guzman, propietaria de 'Elena's Sweet Bites & More' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de su negocio de pastelería. 

La pastelería ofrece postres, confitería individual y papelería social. Estos servicios son a domicilio.

Número para reservaciones y pedidos: (956) 599-3072

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

