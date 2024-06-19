La Entrevista: Pastelería ofrece mesas de postres y snacks para eventos
Clarissa Guzman, propietaria de 'Elena's Sweet Bites & More' visita Noticias RGV para hablarnos de su negocio de pastelería.
La pastelería ofrece postres, confitería individual y papelería social. Estos servicios son a domicilio.
Número para reservaciones y pedidos: (956) 599-3072
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: How Consumer Reports tests bike helmets
-
Reactions to new protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens
-
San Benito pastor receives life-saving kidney donation from wife
-
DA: Brownsville man arrested at international bridge had child porn on his...
-
RGV counties included in Abbott’s disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Alberto
Sports Video
-
Jediah Chavarin-Rivens to play basketball at TLU
-
UTRGV to host Youth Basketball Camp in Brownsville
-
PSJA's Vinny Cano Signs Letter of Intent to Texas A&M International Baseball
-
PSJA North's Isaac Willingham Heading to Concordia Baseball
-
PSJA North Qualifies for the Texas 7 on 7 State Tournament for...