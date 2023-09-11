La Entrevista: Port Isabel invita a la comunidad a la caminata y corrida en la Isla del Padre
Mary González, directora de la Cámara de Comercio de Port Isabel, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre la 8ª Summer Causeway Run And Walk que se realizará en la Isla del Padre Sur el próximo 16 de septiembre del 2023.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
