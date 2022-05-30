x

La Entrevista: Sintonía - Falsa Identidad

3 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 1:26 PM May 30, 2022 in Hechos Valle - La Entrevista
By: Arturo Vargas

Este lunes en La Entrevista tenemos a sintonía banda de rock alternativo desde Reynosa Tamaulipas quienes tocan desde 2019.

Vea el video para reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days