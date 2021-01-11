La Feria bar transitions into restaurant to survive through pandemic

The Valley's COVID-19 hospitalization rate surpassed Gov. Greg Abbott 15% threshold, prompting officials to roll out restrictions on struggling businesses.

"It's the little guy they're hurting," Owner of Texas Rose Bar in La Feria, Denny Pehrson said. "and I'm the little guy."

Pehrson said 2020 was one of the worst years he's experienced. For the first time in his 27 years of running the Texas Rose, Pehrson was forced to shut down for six months.

