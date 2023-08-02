x

La Feria High School Installing Turf Field

4 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 11 2019 Jun 11, 2019 June 11, 2019 7:24 PM June 11, 2019 in Sports

LA FERIA - Out with grass, in with turf. The work is underway at La Feria's Lion Stadium where crews are busy installing turf this summer. CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports. 

