La Feria High School students not allowed to bring backpacks to campus, police investigating alleged threat
La Feria High School students will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school on Friday as the district and authorities investigate an unsubstantiated threat.
La Feria Independent School District officials say they received "threatening communication" early Friday morning that affected students and staff at La Feria High School.
The district and police are investigating the anonymous and unsubstantiated message, La Feria ISD said in a statement.
Out of an abundance of caution, the district is not allowing high school students to bring backpacks to school.
La Feria ISD says additional law enforcement will be present at the campus.
Classes will begin at the regularly scheduled time.
Read the district's entire statement below:
At La Feria ISD, the safety of our students is our top priority. Please be assured that any communication or actions that compromise the safety of our students or staff will be taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.
Early this morning the district received threatening communication that affected students and staff at La Feria High School. In partnership with the police department and local law enforcement, the district is investigating this anonymous/unsubstantiated message. In an abundance of caution, students at La Feria High School will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school today.
Please expect additional law enforcement presence today. Class will begin at the regular scheduled time. Should any updates arise regarding this matter, we will update promptly. Our partnership ensures a safe and supportive learning environment in which all students are provided the opportunity to achieve at high levels.
