La Feria High School students not allowed to bring backpacks to campus, police investigating alleged threat

La Feria High School students will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school on Friday as the district and authorities investigate an unsubstantiated threat.

La Feria Independent School District officials say they received "threatening communication" early Friday morning that affected students and staff at La Feria High School.

The district and police are investigating the anonymous and unsubstantiated message, La Feria ISD said in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district is not allowing high school students to bring backpacks to school.

La Feria ISD says additional law enforcement will be present at the campus.

Classes will begin at the regularly scheduled time.

Read the district's entire statement below: