La Feria ISD campus designated as an early college high school

As a high school senior, Marianna Cervin will be graduating with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.

Cervin is one of a handful of students at La Feria ISD who had the first opportunity to earn college credit while simultaneously attending high school.

It’s an opportunity more students will now be given after the school was officially designated as La Feria Early College High School.

“The school district really wanted to give experience to students that hadn't been offered before,” campus director Yolanda Chamberlain said.

The designation occurred after the school received a $170,000 grant in May that would give students the option to take college courses.

The grant also provided funds to get supplies for college level labs. The school district partnered with Texas Southmost College in this effort.

The classes are taught by certified teachers and adjunct professors.

“At an early college high school, the students pay zero dollars,” Chamberlain said. “There is no cost to the students or parents.”

Students will now receive college courses and credit they may not have been able to afford.

Watch the video above for the full story.