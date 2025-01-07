La Feria ISD restructuring grade levels to save money

Changes are coming for students at La Feria Independent School District for the upcoming school year.

The district is restructuring its grade levels to try and save some money.

Over $600,000 to $700,000, that's how much money La Feria ISD school leaders hope to save next school year.

In December, the school board approved the restructuring of district grade levels, leading to vacating a campus and closing positions through attrition for the 2025-2026 school year.

Tamara Davila is a proud grandma of three La Feria Lions who attend David Sanchez Elementary.

She is just now learning about the districts plans to close down a one of its six campuses next school year.

"It's good to be informed. I hope that everyone gets this information," Davila said.

District leaders decided to move 5th grade into C.E. Vail Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary and David Sanchez Elementary.

The three campuses currently only house Pre-K to 4th grades.

La Feria ISD also has plans to have all 6th through 8th graders under one roof at W.B. Green Jr. High School.

That means the building where C.E. Vail Elementary currently is will no longer house students. Instead, all students that are part of Vail Elementary and their teachers and staff will move right down the street less than half a mile away to the building where Dominguez Elementary School currently is.

La Feria ISD Superintendent Cynthia Torres said the changes come in part after district enrollment steadily dropped over the past 10 years.

In a statement, the district says teachers will not be let go, but some support staff positions will be absorbed through attrition.

The district is hosting two information sessions to help inform parents and are open to the entire community.

The first session is scheduled on January 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Noemi Dominguez Elementary cafeteria, and the second session is scheduled for January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Vail Elementary cafeteria.