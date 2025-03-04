La Feria ISD voters to decide on $20 million bond proposal

La Feria ISD voters will decide on the approval of a $20 million dollar bond for district wide campus improvement projects.

The bond election was unanimously approved by La Feria ISD school board members during their February 2025 meeting.

La Feria ISD Chief Financial Officer Julio Cavazos said the district does not have the funds available to tackle some much-needed projects.

“We have some roofing replacements and repairs, some HVAC units that need to be replaced, some baseball and softball fields for the school district,” Cavazos said. “We just don't have the funds on hand to be able to do that in one year or two years, so we need an influx of money."

If the $20 million bond is passed, then homeowners in La Feria are going to see an increase in their taxes. If a home is valued at around $188,000 taxpayers, will see an increase of about $67 annually.

If approved, the bond would take 30 years for the district to pay back with the average yearly interest rate at three to four percent.

The district is still paying off an over $12.5 million bond approved by voters in 2008.

“We still have about 13 years left on that bond and it will be paid off in 2038,” Cavazos said.

La Feria ISD will hold a community meeting on Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. to provide more details of the bond.

La Feria ISD also has more information on the bond in English and Spanish here.

Watch the video above for the full story.