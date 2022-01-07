La Feria police seeking suspect in fatal hit-and-run

La Feria police are searching for a man they said fled the scene of a crash that killed one woman and severely injured her daughter.

Bedelin Alegria was identified as the driver of a white Ford F-150 that collided with a sedan at the intersection of Beddoes Road and Business 83 early Thursday morning, according to La Feria police Investigator Hector Zuniga.

The occupants of the sedan, Maria Macias, 37, and her 12-year-old daughter, were severely injured in the crash, Zuniga said. Macias was pronounced dead at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Alegria, a Mexican national, fled the scene on foot. He weighs 180 pounds, has a height of five feet, short hair and has a large tattoo on his left shoulder, Zuniga said.

Those with information on Alegria’s whereabouts are urged to contact the La Feria Police Department at 956-797-3121.