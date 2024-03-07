La Feria residents encouraged to evacuate immediate vicinity of compromised TV tower

A TV tower south of La Feria is facing a structural issue with "a small possibility of a potential collapse", according to Nexstar Media Group Inc.

VP and General Manager of Nexstar, Jeff Miller, said experts investigated a concern with the tower Wednesday afternoon.

Miller said they are advising residents within the immediate vicinity of the tower to voluntarily evacuate temporarily "out of an abundance of caution".

"The entire Nexstar team and I apologize for this serious inconvenience, but we believe an ounce of prevention is justified as this is a serious situation" Miller said.

La Feria City Manager Frank Rios Jr. said city crews were sent out Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to notify residents of the situation.

Miller said crews would arrive on Friday to make repairs.

Nexstar has set up accommodations for those who do not have a place to relocate. Miller said a block of rooms at the Texas Inn, located at 1202 North Main Street, have been made available.

He said residents only have to go up to the front desk and say they are part of the Nexstar group and a room will be assigned to them for two nights.

The compromised tower has also caused David G. Sanchez Elementary School to cancel classes for Thursday.

The La Feria Independent School District posted on their Facebook page that teachers and staff will be available for parents who are in need of child care at C.E. Vail Elementary's auditorium.

All other schools in the district will follow their regular schedules.