La Grulla special mayoral election set for July
The city of La Grulla has announced a date to elect a new mayor.
The special mayoral election will be held on July 23.
The city has been looking to fill the position since the former mayor, who's a principal with La Joya Independent School District, resigned following a new school district policy.
The new mayor will only serve until May 2025, which is when the previous mayor's term was set to end.
