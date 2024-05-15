La Grulla special mayoral election set for July

The city of La Grulla has announced a date to elect a new mayor.

The special mayoral election will be held on July 23.

The city has been looking to fill the position since the former mayor, who's a principal with La Joya Independent School District, resigned following a new school district policy.

The new mayor will only serve until May 2025, which is when the previous mayor's term was set to end.