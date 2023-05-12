x

La importancia de la oftalmología y las revisiones rutinarias

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Jose Lopez, Director de Marketing en Gulf Coast Eye Institute visita nuestros estudios esta tarde para platicarnos de los servicios de oftalmología que ofrecen, así como la importancia de las revisiones rutinarias para así evitar el desarrollo de otro tipo de condiciones.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

