La Joya ISD elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student, placed on administrative leave

A La Joya Independent School District elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching a female student has been placed on administrative leave.

Ricardo Garza, a physical education teacher at Camarena Elementary School, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to a statement from the district and an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.

School officials say proper notifications to affected parties and agencies have been made.

The incident reportedly happened on or before Jan. 25. Investigators say Garza touched a female student “while they were watching a movie inside the gym, on second period Physical Education,” according the arrest affidavit.

Garza was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Thursday on a $30,000 bond. He was released the same day, jail records show.

La Joya ISD school officials say they intend to work with all investigative agencies in the matter.

Read the district’s entire statement below: