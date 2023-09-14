La Joya ISD employee arrested following internal affairs investigation

An employee with the La Joya Independent School District was arrested Thursday following an internal affairs investigation, according to a news release.

The district hasn’t named the individual, who was identified as an employee with the district’s transportation department.

The employee was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and has been placed on administrative leave. Details of what led to the arrest weren’t immediately available.

The district previously announced two employees were arrested in connection with the investigation. The district later clarified that one of the employees — La Joya ISD assistant transportation director Jose Luz Alaniz — was released after being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Channel 5 News reached out to DPS for more details and is still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.