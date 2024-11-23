La Joya ISD looking to consolidate specialty schools into one campus

La Joya Independent School District is looking to merge all of its specialty schools into one.

The proposal was discussed at a school board meeting on Wednesday.

The schools that would be affected are La Joya Early College High School, Thelma Salinas Early College High School, Jimmy Carter Early College High School and Academy of Health Science Professions.

The schools would consolidate with Jimmy Carter Early College High School.

"What we've been doing over the last several years is duplicating services, and so some of those things have been replicated not just at the specialty schools, but also at our comprehensive high schools," La Joya ISD Student, Family and Community Services Chief Claudia Gomez-Perez said. "We keep replicating services, you know, it's one of those things more doesn't mean better."

The consolidation is not a done deal. The board is expected to vote in January.