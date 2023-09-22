La Joya ISD names superintendent amid battle with TEA

Beto Gonzalez has officially been named the superintendent for La Joya Independent School District.

The school board made the decision during their meeting Wednesday night.

This comes as La Joya ISD is battling with the Texas Education Agency, who could take over the school district.

"I know that it's not easy coming into a situation that we're faced with. You've taken a challenge not everybody would have taken," school board president Alejandro Cantu said.

The TEA wants to install their own board of managers to oversee the district. A final decision is expected by October 9.