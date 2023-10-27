x

La Joya ISD offers TEA to appoint conservator to oversee district

3 days 5 hours 14 minutes ago Tuesday, October 24 2023 Oct 24, 2023 October 24, 2023 10:47 AM October 24, 2023 in News - Local

The La Joya Independent School District School Board held a meeting Monday night to offer the Texas Education Agency a deal to avoid the board being replaced with a board of managers.

The school board offered to allow the commissioner of education to appoint a conservator to work with the district.

The deal would also give the state's representative the complete authority to evaluate and accept resignations of any school board members.

During the meeting, four school board members voted in favor of the offer and three voted against.

The district's trial with the TEA is scheduled for Wednesday.

