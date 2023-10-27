La Joya ISD offers TEA to appoint conservator to oversee district

The La Joya Independent School District School Board held a meeting Monday night to offer the Texas Education Agency a deal to avoid the board being replaced with a board of managers.

The school board offered to allow the commissioner of education to appoint a conservator to work with the district.

The deal would also give the state's representative the complete authority to evaluate and accept resignations of any school board members.

During the meeting, four school board members voted in favor of the offer and three voted against.

The district's trial with the TEA is scheduled for Wednesday.