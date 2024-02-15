La Joya ISD student injured in school bus accident, district says

One La Joya ISD student received medical attention following an accident involving a school bus, the district announced.

Details of the accident were shared in a letter shared Thursday on social media by the district.

The collision happened at around 4:20 p.m. when the school bus was transporting seven students near 5-Mile Line and La Homa Road.

According to the letter, the bus had a collision with a ladder that was extending from another vehicle.

“Unfortunately, one student experienced minor injuries due to glass debris,” the letter stated. “Immediate action was taken; we promptly informed the parents and arranged for an ambulance to ensure the students receives the necessary medical attention and care.”

No major injuries were reported.