La Joya ISD to hold special school board meeting to discuss TEA investigation report

La Joya Independent School District is holding a special school board meeting Monday night.

They're set to discuss the TEA's recommendation that a board of managers takes over the school board.

The TEA investigation found fraud and conflict of interest allegations with former board members and administrators.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the Nellie Schunior Staff Development Center.