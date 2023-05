La Joya ISD votes to dispute TEA recommended takeover

La Joya Independent School District has voted to dispute the Texas Education Agency's recommendation to replace their school board with a state-appointed board of managers.

That announcement came last week following a TEA investigation related to fraud and conflict of interest allegations with former board members and administrators.

