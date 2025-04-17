La Joya ISD working on safety upgrades for campuses

La Joya Independent School District is working on safety upgrades across their campuses.

The district is now using an app that allows any staff member to report suspicious activity and initiate lockdowns.

La Joya ISD's Emergency Management Coordinator David Torres said it helps bridge gaps in communication.

"An officer might be on the other side of the campus directing traffic, but we might have a custodian, a teacher, a coach who's actively seeing something," Torres said.

They're also installing impact resistant film on doors. District officials say the film makes it harder for glass to be shot or smashed through.

La Joya ISD Police Chief Leonardo Sanchez said it gives law enforcement time to make it to campuses across the area.

"Gives us time to respond as we're coming. It's impact resistant, and it allows us precious time to respond to an incident at any campus," Sanchez said.

Three quarters of campuses have the film so far, and the app is available district-wide.