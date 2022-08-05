La Joya receives funding for new fire station

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced federal funding for the construction of a new fire station in La Joya.

The nearly $1.3 million in federal funding will go toward a state-of-the-art facility that can better serve the community in case of an emergency.

“With this equipment and new place, the response time will be faster,” Cuellar said during a check presentation to the city. “And when you have a faster response time for the fire, this will provide safety for the community."

La Joya's current fire station is nearly 30 years old and does not meet standard building code requirements.