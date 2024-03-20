La Villa hosting job fair for RGV Sugar Growers employees
Those affected by the incoming shutdown of Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers can attend a Wednesday employment and resource event in La Villa.
RGV Sugar Growers announced last month they were shutting down after over 50 years in business.
The last day for full-time employees will be Monday, April 29.
READ MORE: Water issues prompt closure of Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers
All 500 employees of the sugar mill are expected to be affected by the shutdown.
The resource fair will be held at La Villa city Hall, located at 916 Mike Chapa Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
