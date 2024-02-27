La Villa ISD evacuates students across all campuses following bomb threat

La Villa Independent School District evacuated all campuses following a bomb threat.

The central office received the threat at around 11:15 a.m. Within minutes, the district called local authorities and began evacuating all campuses.

Students and staff were taken to Edcouch-Elsa's Fine Arts Center, about three miles from La Villa High School. Parents began picking up their children at around 2 p.m. Students who were not picked up were brought back to the outside of their respective campus.

La Villa ISD Superintendent Robert Muñoz Jr. said the district learned La Feria also received the same threat from the same phone number.

"It wasn't a credible bomb threat, but we're still taking all of the precautions," Muñoz said. "It came straight to our central office. So no schools were in the call."

Police K9 dogs arrived at the district at around 4 p.m. La Villa ISD said they had to wait until they were finished checking La Feria first.

Students and staff were not allowed back inside their schools to pick up their belongings, and classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.