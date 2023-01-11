La Villa ISD students receive new Chromebooks and iPads

Students at the La Villa Independent School District have a new resource for learning thanks to a $400,000 grant.

The district received 488 Chromebooks and 80 iPads for each of their students.

"We thought this is something that is needed,"La Villa ISD Superintendent Robert Munoz said. "Everything we do is technology [based], but a lot of these kids in our area being rural don't have that opportunity, and we want to give them that opportunity to be able to be tech-savvy."

Students will not be allowed to take the Chromebooks or iPads home as they are intended for in-school use only.