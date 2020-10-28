'Labeled & Loved' provides tips, advice and community to special needs families

When Dr. Lisa Peña learned her daughter had autism, she struggled to find parenting resources and connect with families that had similar challenges.

"It was very isolating," Peña said. "Even having a lot of family and friends who really, genuinely love you and want to support you, it's very hard to understand if you're not living it."

To help other special needs parents find that sense of community, Peña and three other Texas women created Labeled & Loved.

The organization offers resources, tips and advice; builds connections between special needs families and provides a space for them to share experiences.

Watch the video for the full story.