Labor Day brings business for shop owners in McAllen

Some people spent their holiday on the beach, others spent their time shopping as lots of Labor Day sales happened all across the Rio Grande Valley.

"I usually stay home. I usually do not leave my house," Weslaco resident Tina Rivera said.

This Labor Day was different for Rivera. She was one of dozens of people out shopping in downtown McAllen for the holiday.

She came to pick up an accessory for her friend.

"She wanted me to go to Mexico, but it's too hot, so I came here downtown, next best thing," Rivera said.

She says she found what she needed within 30 minutes and although the Labor Day sale signs seemed tempting, the heat was just too overbearing.

"It's really hot! It's windy, but it's so hot. It's like an oven, so it makes no difference if it's windy," Rivera said.

Juan Gallardo came down to the Valley from Dallas. This was his first time in downtown McAllen. He says he was surprised to see the low prices.

"The prices are right, I'll tell you that. Compared to Dallas, the prices are right," Gallardo said.

While today was busy for some shops, it was not the same at Traditions Furniture Home Decor.

With the scorching hot weather that sparked heat advisories across the entire Valley, Martha Luna, an employee at the furniture store, doesn't think many people were looking forward to window shopping and looking for deals.

"It's a holiday, people want to be with their families, do cookouts, go to the island. So they don't have time to come mingle over here with us, so it's been hard," Luna said.

Other shop owners said the weekend leading up to Labor Day was much busier, so it wasn't an entire loss.