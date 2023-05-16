Lady Hounds Eliminate Hawks 4-0 to Advance to Regional Semis

CORPUS CHRISTI - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds are headed back to the 4th round for the first time since 2018 and the 10th time in program history after knocking off San Antonio Harlan 4-0 in a one-game playoff in the 6A Regional Quarterfinal round Monday afternoon at Cabaniss Field.

The Hounds scored four runs in the bottom of the 4th and that's all they would need to seal the victory.

San Benito sophomore pitcher Amira Rodriguez was stellar throughout, pitching 5.1 no-hit innings and allowed just two Hawk hits total in the complete game shutout.

San Benito advances to face New Braunfels in the 6A Regional Semifinals. The best-of-three series begins on Friday at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi.