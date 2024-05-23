x

Lady Panthers back in Elite Eight

WESLACO, Texas -- The Lady Panthers are back in the Elite Eight of UIL Softball Playoffs. The last time Weslaco High was in the fifth round of playoffs was two years ago, where they lost to San Antonio O'Connor. 

