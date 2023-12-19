Laguna Heights family lose home in fire; were trying to rebuild after May tornado

A Laguna Heights family is suddenly homeless right before Christmas thanks to an overnight fire. Investigators have already called their home a total loss.

The same family was also affected by the deadly tornado that ripped through in Laguna Heights back in May. Now, the family is about to start all over again.

"I talked to the homeowner, they were literally days away from finishing up construction on their home. Of course, they had been living there throughout this entire process," Port Isabel Fire Marshal John Sandoval said.

The family is now in a hotel thanks to the Salvation Army, but the displacement comes just before the holidays.

No one was home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.