Laguna Heights laundromat provides free services to tornado victims

It's been exactly one week since a tornado tore through Laguna Heights and people lost homes, businesses and a man lost his life.

Laundromat Five Stars EZ Wash allowed those affected by last week's tornado to wash their cloths for free.

One of the women who manages the laundromat lives in Laguna Heights and had her home damaged; now she wants to help her neighbors who need it.

Margarita Alonso helps run the laundromat that is owned by her sister. It's less than a mile from where the tornado touched down in Laguna Heights.

"It was so scary. We were sad, all I could think was pray for all those people trying to pick their stuff. It was devastating," Alonso said.

The tornado barely missed her house.

"We didn't have that much damage. We only had a few leaks compared to what everybody else lost," Alonso said.

That's why she and her sister are trying to help.

"She said let's do something. Before, we didn't have a washer or dryer ourselves, so that was a hassle for us too and then, them that they're misplaced, they don't have a current home right now, so we want to do that for them," Alonso said.

They offered free washer and dryer services to anyone affected by the tornado on Friday, May 19.

Watch the video above for the full story.