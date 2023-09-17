Laguna Madre Water District enacts stage 3 water restrictions

Citing low combined storage levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs, the Laguna Madre Water District enacted stage three water restrictions.

Both reservoirs provide water to the entire Rio Grande Valley.

According to the Laguna Madre Water district website, the company provides water to the cities of Laguna Vista, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel and South Padre Island.

Under the restrictions, customers in certain areas will only be allowed to water their yards on certain days between the hours of 7 p.m. and midnight and midnight through 7 a.m.

