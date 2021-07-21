x

Laguna Madre Water District Shuts Off Water in SPI

1 year 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 25 2019 Oct 25, 2019 October 25, 2019 5:18 PM October 25, 2019 in News - Local

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The Laguna Madre Water District has shut off water on the South Padre Island  due to a main water leak.

Areas affected are West Huisache to Padre Boulevard and West Venus to Padre Boulevard.

Repairs are ongoing and expected to be complete by 7:10 tonight.   

If you have an emergency you can call 943-2626.

