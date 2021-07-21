Laguna Madre Water District Shuts Off Water in SPI
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The Laguna Madre Water District has shut off water on the South Padre Island due to a main water leak.
Areas affected are West Huisache to Padre Boulevard and West Venus to Padre Boulevard.
Repairs are ongoing and expected to be complete by 7:10 tonight.
If you have an emergency you can call 943-2626.
