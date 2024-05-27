L&F Distributors in McAllen offering discounts on Uber rides for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a day meant to honor all the men and women who died while serving our country.

Many families like to get together to observe the holiday with a cook-out, but for anyone that plans on drinking should not drive.

L&F Distributors in McAllen is offering $10 off an Uber ride to get people home safely.

To get the discount, scan the QR code in the video above. The code will be good for any ride that is within 50 miles of McAllen.