L&F Distributors offer discount on Uber rides during New Year's weekend

L&F Distributors of Harlingen will offer discounted Uber rides for people in Cameron and Hidalgo County during the New Year weekend.

In an effort to help keep the roads safer this holiday weekend, L&F Distributors is offering a voucher for $10 off an Uber ride within the Harlingen or McAllen metro area.

The discount codes are valid from Thur. Dec. 30 through Sunday, Jan. 2.