L&F Distributors offering discounts on Uber rides
L&F Distributors is helping the public get home safe this 4th of July holiday weekend.
The company is providing QR codes that offer a $10 discount on an Uber ride.
CLICK HERE FOR MCALLEN AREA CODE
CLICK HERE FOR HARLINGEN AREA CODE
The codes are good through Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
More News
News Video
-
RGV Humane Society officer microchipping services ahead of 4th of July celebrations
-
Cocaine found in shoes of passenger during traffic stop
-
Man wanted on charges of child porn turns himself in, Cameron County...
-
Motorcycle crash that killed McAllen man under investigation
-
Reuniting lost pets with owners made easier with microchipping, animal shelter says
Sports Video
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp