x

L&F Distributors offering discounts on Uber rides

5 hours 49 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, July 01 2023 Jul 1, 2023 July 01, 2023 4:50 PM July 01, 2023 in News - Local

L&F Distributors is helping the public get home safe this 4th of July holiday weekend.

The company is providing QR codes that offer a $10 discount on an Uber ride.

CLICK HERE FOR MCALLEN AREA CODE

CLICK HERE FOR HARLINGEN AREA CODE

The codes are good through Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days