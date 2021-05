Landon Donovan Signs For Fans at Toros Match

EDINBURG - On Thursday, USMNT and LA Galaxy legend Landon Donovan coached his San Diego Loyal club in a USL match-up with RGVFC at HEB Park. Before the match, Donovan went up the railings to greet fans and sign autographs, many who brought Donovan jerseys for him to sign.

We were able to get a post-game interview with Donovan. Click the video above to see what he had to say about HEB Park and the RGV fans.