Lane closure in effect following fuel tanker rollover crash on U.S. 281

A fuel tanker rolled over on the southbound lane of U.S. 281 just south of El Rucio Road in Linn, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

HAPPENING NOW: A fuel tanker rollover near the SB lane of US 281 just south of El Rucio Rd in Linn. TX DPS, Fire Dept and Hazmat units are on scene. DPS advised the SB lane will be closed when the tanker is flipped back over by the wrecker. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/PbI7S4z7wE — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 4, 2025

Guerra posted on X about the rollover. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety, the fire department and hazmat units are on scene.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza said southbound US 281 will be reduced to one lane for approximately three hours while first responders clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.