Lane closure in effect following fuel tanker rollover crash on U.S. 281

7 hours 59 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, March 04 2025 Mar 4, 2025 March 04, 2025 11:49 AM March 04, 2025 in News - Local

A fuel tanker rolled over on the southbound lane of U.S. 281 just south of El Rucio Road in Linn, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra posted on X about the rollover. He said the Texas Department of Public Safety, the fire department and hazmat units are on scene.

Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ray Pedraza said southbound US 281 will be reduced to one lane for approximately three hours while first responders clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

