Laredo confirms fifth coronavirus-related death
The city of Laredo and Webb county confirmed the fifth coronavirus-related death in Laredo.
A 97-year-old woman with underlying health conditions was admitted to the emergency room at Laredo Medical Center and died on Tuesday.
The health department received a COVID-19 positive confirmation on Tuesday.
