Laredo confirms fifth coronavirus-related death

4 hours 4 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 8:15 PM April 02, 2020 in News - Local

The city of Laredo and Webb county confirmed the fifth coronavirus-related death in Laredo.

A 97-year-old woman with underlying health conditions was admitted to the emergency room at Laredo Medical Center and died on Tuesday.

The health department received a COVID-19 positive confirmation on Tuesday.



