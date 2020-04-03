x

Laredo Health Department: 11 local health care workers have the coronavirus

4 hours 3 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 12:03 PM April 03, 2020 in News - Local

The city of Laredo announced on Friday that eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total to 73.

According to Laredo Health Department Director, Dr. Hector González, 11 of the 73 positive cases are healthcare professionals. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days