Laredo Health Department: 11 local health care workers have the coronavirus
The city of Laredo announced on Friday that eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus – bringing the total to 73.
According to Laredo Health Department Director, Dr. Hector González, 11 of the 73 positive cases are healthcare professionals.
As of 12:00 p.m. -- 385 have been tested; 73 are positive cases; 7 have recovered; and 5 have passed.— City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) April 3, 2020
For additional information, visit our Coronavirus website: https://t.co/2ADmSFMu1Q pic.twitter.com/ZCdjLUJCJV
