Laredo health officials confirm fourth positive COVID-19 case

LAREDO – The city of Laredo announced Friday that they confirmed the fourth case of COVID-19.

According to the release sent by the city of Laredo, the Laredo Health Department received confirmation of a fourth positive test result for COVID-19 on March 20.

The patient presented respiratory symptoms and has since recovered – they have remained in quarantine since their test was conducted on March 17, the release said.

“Person 4” has not traveled to any affected areas and is considered to be another case of community transmission with the first positive COVID-19 case the city of Laredo announced.

“Person 4, just as Person 1, is an employee with United I.S.D. The school district and the and Health Department have already contacted students, family and staff as part of their initial investigation and will extend the quarantine from onset of Person 1.”

All four positive COVID-19 cases in the city of Laredo presented mild symptoms and have recovered, the release added.

As of Friday, March 20 the Health Department has tested a total of 45 individuals – 15 of those cases have been negative, four have been positive, and 26 are still pending results.