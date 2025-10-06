Large control burn part of training exercise for Mission Fire Department

You may have seen smoke and flames on South Conway Avenue in Mission on Monday.

It wasn't an emergency, instead it was a planned training organized by the Mission Fire Department.

A quiet Monday morning suddenly filled with smoke and flames.

"I got a couple calls asking if there was something on my place and I sped over here and that's when I saw all the fire," M3 Auto Parts owner Saul Martinez said.

Martinez's business is down the road from where a controlled burn was happening.

"I've seen this in the past, but I was really familiar to what happen until I was informed," Martinez said.

Mission fire crews, along with other fire departments, took part in the training. They burned over four acres of brush to prepare for other fires.

"We brought outside agencies to include in McAllen, Palmview and Alton. We practice our incident command systems and also practice our wild and firefighter techniques," Mission Deputy Fire Chief Richard Cruz said.

This was the second controlled training Mission fire has held this year. The burn was fully contained by noon.

Fire officials say there was never a danger to the public or the nearby animal shelter.

Cruz says while this was a controlled burn, they were ready for anything.

"We had brush crews and firefighters at strategic locations around the perimeter to make sure, in case anything caught on fire that wasn't supposed to, they can extinguish immediately," Cruz said.

Martinez says it's great to have these types of trainings happening nearby, especially with how quickly fires can spread in dry areas of the Rio Grande Valley.

"As long as they know what they're doing, I have no problem," Martinez said. "You never know, you always want to be prepared. It's always better to be safe than sorry."

Fire officials said the brush they burned was collected throughout the year for this training.

Mission fire will continue monitoring the site over the next 24 to 36 hours.

